Meet India's longest-standing financial advisors
- This list of RIAs is meant to serve as a good starting point in your hunt for a suitable financial advisor
It was a decade ago - in January 2013, when the securities market regulator SEBI first introduced its Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) regulations. To mark this significant development, Mint reached out to some of the oldest financial advisors to understand their investment philosophy and their professional journey over the years. Many of them were providing financial advice even prior to 2013. Once the RIA regulations were introduced, they got themselves registered under them.
