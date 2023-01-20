Meet India’s longest-standing financial advisors

Here’s a little about all the RIAs that were featured in Mint as part of this special series. This list of RIAs is meant to serve as a good starting point in your hunt for a suitable financial advisor, and is not to be construed as a recommendation in any form. Use the list and the details on each of the financial advisors (links provided) to understand their approach to financial advice, what to expect and what not from a financial advisor, and the challenges that they have faced at the client level. Interestingly, many advisors reveal it’s tough to convince all clients to act upon the advice offered to them even when it’s in their best interest.