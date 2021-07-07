Meet India’s new breed of money influencers

Rai is a former investment banker with Citi, while Thaker has spent five years as a wealth manager in ASK Wealth Management. “A lot of people in our friend circle were independent professional women who made a lot of money, but they didn’t know how to invest it," Rai explained. “That’s why we started Fincocktail in August 2020… 15 August to be exact, to celebrate financial freedom. Initially, our viewership grew only gradually, until one of our videos went viral." “It was on the 15-15-15 rule—if you invest ₹15,000 per month for 15 years and it compounds at 15%, you will accumulate ₹1 crore. A lot of people don’t believe this rule, but it’s true!" she added. Around the same time, Sharan Hegde also started recording videos on personal finance. Hegde initially focused on YouTube but realized that competition was stiff in the long-form video space and growth was muted. He then began using Instagram to promote his YouTube videos, only to see followers surge on his Instagram handle. “YouTube is only for those who actively search for finance. The Instagram algorithm suggests viral content regardless of active searching," he said. Hegde, who is assisted by his sister Shreya, experiments with different content delivery styles, such as the one-person skit format popularised by comedian Danish Sait. Several social media influencers who put out personal finance content in regional languages have also amassed a huge following in recent months. For instance, Sharique Samsudheen, who has 745,000 subscribers on YouTube, speaks in Malayalam.