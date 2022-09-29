Meet the risky investor: Equity Intelligence’s Porinju Veliyath6 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2022, 12:26 AM IST
- Veliyath shares why he is 100% invested in equities and keeps no emergency fund
As a person, I can’t get enough sleep without taking risks, saysPorinjuVeliyath, founder and portfolio manager of Equity Intelligence, who is 100% invested in equities.Veliyath, popularly known as the small-cap Czar, takes risky bets, including those on penny stocks, many of which have proved to be multi-baggers. But he is cautious about not replicating the same for clients invested in his firm’s fund.