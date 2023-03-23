Meet the young student fund managers of IIMs, B-schools6 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:36 PM IST
They are management students of prominent B-schools, in their early-twenties and have an active social life but unlike their peers, they are already fund managers in their own right
They are management students of prominent B-schools, in their early-twenties and have an active social life but unlike their peers, they are already fund managers in their own right.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×