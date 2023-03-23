Meet the young student fund managers of IIMs, B-schools

Jain took to the capital markets at a fairly young age. “My mother was a trader when I was in school. CNBC channel would play on our television from 9 am to 3 pm and that’s how I developed an interest in stocks early on," he said, adding that he started investing in stocks right from the first year of his undergraduate studies. So, when Jain had to decide which extracurricular club to join during his business school, Joka seemed a natural choice.