Meghalaya pension scheme: Why college teachers dispute the government's claim over the preparation of 2023 draft rules

The Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) has categorically challenged the state Education Department’s claim that teachers proposed the 2023 Draft Pension Scheme, stating that the document was prepared by the state government. Subsequently, it was shared with the association for suggestions. In order to back their claim, the association cited court records to support its position, as detailed in a recent report by The Shillong Times.

In a firm rebuttal to the department’s clarification on the issue, the MCTA put forward the Meghalaya High Court’s 20 September judgment in WP(C) Number 281 of 2017. It emphasised and highlighted Paragraph 2, which stated that a trust was created and a draft scheme was prepared by the state government before being handed over to the petitioner for their response, views and suggestions.

The association explained that the government had undertaken the task to prepare an acceptable pension scheme on 22 March 2023. Later, on 6 September 2023, the then Advocate General (AG) handed over the government-prepared draft rules to the MCTA in open court. Subsequently, the association submitted its suggestions on 5 October that year.

MCTA seeks implementation of High Court directions The association also touched upon and discussed the High Court’s 15 December 2025 order that held that the state government was legally bound to notify the pension scheme. It explained that the court had clearly warned that any deviation from its order can result in adversely affecting association members and other eligible employees working under the deficit system.

Reiterating its support for the ‘Khasi Jaiñtia Deficit School Teachers’ Association and other deficit employees, the MCTA stated that changing or amending facts already recorded in judicial proceedings would not help in addressing teachers' concerns.

Not only this, but it also maintained the fact that statutory Provident Fund (PF) rights protected under the 1969 Act could not be changed unilaterally without comprehensive and meaningful consultation with eligible stakeholders.

In summary, it is vital to note that the association has urged the state government to acknowledge its role in preparing the 2023 draft and meaningfully comply with the High Court’s directions.

It has also called for the scheme to be finalised and notified without further delay, stating that eligible teachers, employees and associated stakeholders need clarity on their pension entitlements.