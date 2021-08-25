Mental account lessons from Dustin Hoffman

Thaler and Sunstein talk about the dotcom bubble of the 1990s and the real estate bubble of the 2000s in the US, and how mental accounting contributed to it. As they write: “Mental accounting contributed to the large increase in stock prices in the 1990s, as many people took on more and more risk with the justification that they were playing only with their gains from the past few years. The same thing happened with speculative real estate investors a few years later."