Not many claim mental healthcare insurance. Here's why
SummaryWith the usual age of onset of mental ailments being around 18 years, the incidence peaks at around 40 years, thereby affecting the most productive years of human life
Mental health, after years of being overlooked in India’s healthcare discourse, is finally beginning to receive the attention it needs. A major milestone in this shift was the introduction of the Mental Healthcare Act (MHCA), 2017, which came into force on 7 July 2018, replacing the outdated Mental Health Act of 1987. This Act redefined the rights of individuals with mental illnesses and made it mandatory for health insurance policies to include mental health coverage.