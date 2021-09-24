Merger mania is only part of the solution for asset managers

Deal buzz may be helping shares, too, especially with activist Trian Fund Managementheavily involved in the sector. Notably, one of the top performers among big financials in 2021 has been Morgan Stanley, which this year completed its acquisition of Eaton Vance. Banks can make great acquirers of asset-management businesses. Those units bring steady noninterest income and don’t consume a lot of capital, which makes them uniquely valuable to banks—even if fees are under pressure. They also have natural synergies with banks’ wealth-management arms, which help distribute the products, though that has its limits as regulators watch conflicts closely.