Vijay Sethupathi plays Albert who is back home after seven years and steps out for a drink. Fate delivers him to Maria - the gorgeous Katrina Kaif who is at the same restaurant with her daughter. Will this 'Christmas' turn out to be 'Merry' for him? When you watch 'Makkal Selvan' dance with Katrina who is still making us dance to 'Chikni Chameli', and you cannot take your eyes off the awesomeness that is Vijay Sethupathi, you know Sriram Raghavan has hit it out of the park!

How does a thriller teach us lessons about our money?

Lesson 1: Waiting for the Yadhoom Moment Tinnu Anand plays the good samaritan who has looked after Albert's mother Celine in her last days, and keeps the keys to the apartment. This retired gent offers Albert a bottle of homemade wine. The label reads: Yadhoom. What does it mean? Tinnu Anand explains, and I paraphrase, 'All our life we work and have families and everything else, but we're waiting for that moment, and when it happens, it's like… you know what your purpose is… That's what Yadhoom is.'

Also Read: 3 key money lessons investors can learn from the movies which will hit the big screen in 2024 Isn't that brilliant? You have set these goals for your career, your life and you spend your time planning and working hard. Everyone seems to be in but don't leave it to some epiphany of that Yadhoom moment to strike you after you're retired. Perhaps your day job helps you make a living, but don't give up on your passion. Put money aside for your passion, and perhaps you can retire and all you do is Yadhoom!

Lesson 2: Katrina’s two year plan to make Christmas Merry Maria tells Albert that she has been planning for over two years in order to make this Christmas truly merry. Albert is amazed at how dedicated and single-minded she has been to achieve her goal. It’s just that Albert has his own reasons for not being able to help her but becomes one for Maria.

As a savvy investor you too plan meticulously to make your money work for you, just as Maria does. But as they say, best made plans… Unlike Maria, make sure you have a plan B for your money, so you never have to do "jugaad" in haste. Maria was not prepared for Albert's presence and mistakes happened. You've worked hard for the money, so be prepared for surprises. Be ready!

The year has started with a big bang with Merry Christmas. May your year ring in prosperity as well!

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer's forum, hosts Mumbai's oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication. She can be reached on Twitter at @manishalakhe.

