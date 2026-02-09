Metros to get big HRA tax relief soon? Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad on govt's 50% exemption list proposal

HRA relief: The Centre is likely to expand the list of cities eligible for higher House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption under the old tax regime, according to The Economic Times.
At present, taxpayers in big metros, including Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, are eligible for a 50% HRA exemption, while taxpayers in other urban centres can claim a 40% exemption.
The proposal seeks to expand the 50% benefit to more cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, as per the report. It added that other cities remain at 40%.
The report said the government wants to modernise HRA provision in line with evolving demographics, while keeping up with rental price increases in cities that are economic hubs.
Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru are major IT, manufacturing and startup centres with an increasing salaried class and higher rents.
Notably, the list of approved metros was not updated since the early 1990s, according to Agam Gupta, Exеcutivе Dirеctor, Sharе India Fincap.
HRA is exempted under section 10(13A) of Income Tax Act for salaried individuals. However, it is available only to those filing under the old tax regime. The new tax regime does not have most exemptions.
After the changes come into effect, taxpaying residents in the following cities will be able to claim a 50% HRA exemption under the old tax regime:
HRA is a vital part of your salary, and claiming it appropriately can lead to tax savings depending on your rental situation and the amount of HRA you receive from your employer. These are some key things to keep in mind while claiming HRA:
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.