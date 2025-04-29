MF Central by CAMS and KFintech: Consolidate, update and transfer mutual funds easily

MF Central is a unified digital platform designed to simplify mutual fund management for investors in India. It was launched in 2021 as a collaboration between CAMS and KFintech, following directions from SEBI.

While updating nominee details is one of its most widely used features, it is important to recognise that MF Central offers several other services aimed at enhancing investor convenience and comfort.

All these services are delivered in compliance with regulatory rules, regulations, and standards. Let us now explore three key features of MF Central beyond nominee detail updates.

1. Consolidation of multiple folios Several investors hold multiple portfolios across various Asset Management Companies (AMCs) such as SBI Fund Management, HDFC AMC, and ICICI Prudential AMC. This can lead to fragmentation and make it difficult to manage all portfolios efficiently. MF Central plays a crucial role in such situations.

Also Read | Mutual funds boost holding in this multibagger stock to all-time high in Q4

This platform allows users to consolidate these portfolios and their holdings, provided they share the same Permanent Account Number (PAN), mode of holding along with other key details. Therefore, this consolidation simplifies the tracking and management of individual portfolios. Thus making investing a pleasant experience for individual retail investors.

2. Updating contact and bank details To ensure seamless mutual fund transactions, it is essential to keep contact and bank details up to date. The MF Central platform allows investors to update their email address, residential address, phone number, and bank account details across all mutual fund holdings through a single request by submitting a simple form.

This feature ensures that all communications and transactions are properly directed, significantly reducing the risk of digital fraud, scams, failed transactions, or missed updates.

3. Facilitating and helping with the transmission of units In unfortunate circumstances such as the demise of the investor, transferring mutual fund units to the rightful heir can be a long, drawn-out, complex process. MF Central helps immensely simplify this process by providing applicants with an online facility to transfer units.

Also Read | These focused mutual funds delivered over 25% CAGR return in the past 5 years

Legal heirs and all rightful owners can initiate the transfer of shares by submitting the necessary documents digitally, streamlining what was previously cumbersome.

Conclusion Therefore, as the Indian mutual fund ecosystem continues to grow and evolve, digital platforms such as MF Central are becoming increasingly crucial by fostering financial inclusion along with empowering investors.

Beyond just updating nominee details, MF Central’s key role in reducing paperwork and focusing on compliance helps save time. The platform's capabilities around folio consolidation, contact and bank detail updation, and unit transmission play an extremely important role in making investing easier in the country.

Hence, irrespective of you being a new investor or a seasoned one, using MF Central can help you effectively manage your investments with clarity, greater transparency, efficiency and peace of mind.

Making mutual fund investments truly digital first and investor-friendly. Further, for more details and clarifications on the platform, refer to its official website at: https://www.mfcentral.com/