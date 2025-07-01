Groww’s switch to demat MFs: What investors gain—and what they could lose
Sashind Ningthoukhongjam 6 min read 01 Jul 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Summary
Groww’s shift to demat mode for mutual fund investments has sparked user confusion—but it may not be a bad deal. Here’s what investors need to know.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Groww has quietly changed how it handles mutual fund investments—and in the process, left many users confused.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story