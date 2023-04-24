Start young—The smart, boring way to make money1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:19 PM IST
If the young MF investors continue to stay invested for the long-term and do not indulge in unnecessary churning of their investment portfolio, as is often the case, they will benefit quite a lot.
The mutual fund (MF) lobby, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), shared some interesting data recently. This data provides the age-wise breakup of MF investors. In 2022-23, those in the age bracket of 25 to 35 years formed one fourth of the total number of MF folios. The figure had stood at 16% in 2012-13, suggesting that many more youngsters are now investing in MFs than earlier.
