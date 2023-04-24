Start young—The smart, boring way to make money

Starting early is one such basic and very boring principle. Nonetheless, let me show the power of starting early through an example. Let’s consider Sheela, aged 25, who starts investing in a large-cap equity MF by committing to invest ₹10,000 every month through the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. Let’s assume that she does this religiously for 10 years when an emergency strikes and she can’t continue investing. Let’s further assume that the return on investment amounts to an average 10% per year. At the age of 35, when she can no longer continue with the SIPs, the value of her portfolio stands at ₹20.48 lakh. She stays invested and the investment continues to compound at 10% per year. At the age of 60, this investment will be worth ₹2.22 crore.