MF investors must ensure KYC re-validation by 30 April to avoid disruption1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 12:35 PM IST
- Existing investors, who have invested before 1 November 2022 using Aadhar as KYC document, are required to re-validate by 30 April
The deadline for KYC registration agencies (KRAs) to revalidate the KYC of mutual fund investors, who have used Aadhaar as an officially valid document (OVD) for KYC before 1 November 2022, ends on 30 April 2023.
