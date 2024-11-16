From loans to locking portfolios, big changes are afoot at revamped MFCentral

While this function already exists for investors, we are planning to introduce a similar feature for mutual fund distributors. Imagine you are a mutual fund distributor with 50 clients who have invested across 50 AMCs. At the end of the month all 50 AMCs will send you a ‘commission slip’. That’s like a pay slip, but instead of getting one every month the company gets 50 of them. We want to make life a little easier for them by consolidating them all into one CAS.