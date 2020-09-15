MFs pile on private banks; oil & gas weightage slips to 3-month low in August

“Delay in NPL recognition is a key investor concern. We agree that visibility on potential NPL additions is low now, but clarity should emerge in second half of FY21 given that moratorium has ended and restructuring time lines are limited. Further, large private banks have fortified balance sheets after recent capital raisings – capital ratios are now some of the best amongst global banks," said Morgan Stanley in a report on 10 September. As factors around weak competition, improving funding franchises and strong digital capabilities are expected to help, analysts at the global firm have built in 10-15% loan CAGRs at large private banks over the next three years.