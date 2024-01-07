Money
MFs to PPF: How to start off your newborn’s investment journey
Jash Kriplani 8 min read 07 Jan 2024, 11:20 PM IST
Summary
- Parents need to begin investing early for their children’s financial goals, be it higher education or marriage.
An individual’s investment journey starts right from the cradle, say financial planners: So, while childbirth is an exciting time for parents, despite the hardship and expenses, it is also time for them to chart financial goals that align with the child’s future, particularly higher education and marriage.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less