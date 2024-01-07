MFs to PPF: How to start off your newborn’s investment journey

Balancing act

While planning for children’s future is important, parents need to continue to plan for their own goals as well. “Parents should keep in mind that higher education and children’s wedding are important goals, but a retirement corpus needs to last for a long time, say 20-25 years, and take care of the inflation-adjusted expenses in the future. So, they should not lose sight of their personal goals, while planning for their children’s future," says Kalpesh Ashar, founder of Full Circle Financial Planners and Advisors.