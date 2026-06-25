Micron jumps 18%, surpasses Meta: Here's what is driving the rally and how Indians can invest

Micron Technology edged past the market valuation of Meta Platforms and briefly Tesla's for the first time on Thursday, after the memory chipmaker's solid forecast helped extend its AI-driven ascent.
The company's shares were last up 18.4% at $1,236, giving it a market capitalization of $1.398 trillion, compared with Meta's $1.392 trillion. Tesla had a market value stood of $1.4 trillion.
Micron's strong forecast for the fourth quarter helped its stock recover after a recent decline. The company also revealed that customers have already committed $22 billion to secure future supplies of its memory chips.
Owing to the growing demand for AI-related hardware, Micron's market value crossed $1 trillion on May 26, joining a small group of trillion-dollar chipmakers that also includes Samsung Electronics.
For last few months, investors have been pouring money into companies expected to benefit from the massive AI spending by major technology firms.
Indian investors can buy shares in Micron Technology directly through global brokerage apps or indirectly via global mutual funds and ETFs.
Indian investors can gain exposure to global technology companies, including Micron, through domestic mutual funds and fund-of-funds that invest in overseas tech-focused portfolios.
Popular options include the Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF and Franklin India Feeder funds,
Some other U.S.-listed chip stocks also rose, with storage and memory rivals Western Digital up 5.6% and SanDisk jumping more than 15%, while Seagate Technology rose 6.7%. The broader Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index added 1.9%
However, rally slowed across other chip-related stocks though, with U.S.-listed shares of Arm Holdings and Marvell down over 2% each in choppy trading. Nvidia, the world's most valuable company, also fell 2.3%.
Qualcomm added 3.8% after the chip designer said it expects to generate $15 billion in sales from its data center business by 2029 as it moves beyond its core smartphone chips.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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