Micron surged 700% in a year: Is it too late to buy? How much should you allocate | What Indian investors need to know

A year ago, Micron was just another cyclical chip stock. Today the stock is trading at all-time high of $1,184 (at the time of writing)— up over 700% in twelve months. So the big question is: Have investors already missed the opportunity?
To answer that, it's worth looking at the bigger picture. “Gold hit $5,589 an ounce in January 2026. Bitcoin peaked above $126,000 in October 2025. SpaceX just raised $75 billion at a $1.75 trillion valuation, the biggest IPO ever. None of this is random —they show that investors are pouring money into assets that are hard to replace. Physical, digital, and technological. Micron sits right in that last bucket,” explains Sidharth Sogani is CEO of Blue Aster Capital (Bahrain) and CREBACO Global
Micron makes DRAM and NAND memory, which help computers process information quickly and store data. Along with SK Hynix and Samsung, it's one of only three companies that can make High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) at scale.
To put things into perspective, HBM is what every major AI model, like ChatGPT and Gemini, runs on. Without HBM, these chips cannot deliver the performance needed for today's AI applications, and right now there simply isn't enough of it.
The numbers show it. In Fiscal Q3 2026, the company reported $41.5 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings per share of $25.11, comfortably beating Wall Street estimates. Management flagged $22 billion in multi-year customer commitments and expects next quarter's revenue to be between $49 billion and $51 billion.
Also, Micron's entire 2024 revenue was $25 billion. The HBM market is also expected to grow from $35 billion in 2025 to roughly $100 billion by 2028.
This means, Micron has stopped being a ‘memory cycle’ story a while back and now it's an AI infrastructure story.
There are good reasons to stay bullish. At a normalised P/E of around 23x, which isn't extremely expensive, but expectations are far higher than a year ago, says Sogani.
But there are risks too, cautions Viram Shah, Founder & CEO, Vested Finance. “It's still a cyclical business on a rich multiple as all three players are adding capacity into 2027-28, so today's record margins could prove a peak rather than a floor.”
So, Micron's future gains will depend less on AI excitement and more on whether it can continue delivering strong results, as per Sogani
Analysts have very different price targets, ranging from around $400 to over $1,500.
For Indian investors, the bigger question isn't whether to buy today or wait.
“You can access it through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) using an international investing platform. Since the stock trades above $1,000, you can buy fractional shares,” advises Vested Finance founder
However, be mindful of the 20% TCS above ₹10 lakh and a 24-month holding period for the 12.5% long-term rate. Also, you the need to report such investments in Schedule FA while filing your tax return.
On sizing, I won't give a number but don't make Micron the biggest part of your portfolio, Shah says
“Own it because you understand it's volatile and you've sized it accordingly, not because the headline was big. If it's the AI theme you want rather than this one stock, a diversified semiconductor or US ETF gets you most of the wave with far less single-name risk."
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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