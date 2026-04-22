Micro-vacation boom: Why trekking is the new budget-friendly weekend escape

Ann Jacob
6 min read22 Apr 2026, 01:34 PM IST
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The micro-vacation is a quick, intense weekend getaway that is the new trend in travel.
Summary
Young professionals in India are opting for short weekend treks instead of long vacations.  Weekend trips offer affordability and accessibility, while organizations emphasize the importance of physical and financial preparation for trekking.

More young professionals these days are trading longer vacations for bite-sized weekend hikes and domestic trekking. This trend has picked up immensely across India's busy metros and cities.

The government has recognized India's potential to offer world-class trekking and hiking experiences. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed steps in the Union Budget 2026-27 to develop trails in various parts of the country, including ecologically sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

Domestic trekking has gained traction. Whether it is a 1,500 monsoon trail in the Sahyadris, a range that stretches over 1,600 km along the west coast, or a 16,000 expedition on a frozen Zanskar river in Ladakh, trekking offers a unique return on investment. It’s a journey that tests endurance, rewards resilience and, if played right, is easy on your wallet.

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Rise of micro-vacations

Professionals now do not sit around for the 15-day annual leave to plan their trekking trips. The "micro-vacation" is a quick, intense weekend getaway that is the new trend in travel.

"Domestic trips, especially the weekend trip, are very preferred because everyone has Saturday or/and Sunday off," said Paro, a 29-year-old former lawyer who traded her robes for trekking boots and is the co-founder of Raw Diaries, a travel company in New Delhi. "Initially, guided treks were only for big ones like Everest Base Camp. But now, there are so many companies. Treks are cheaper because you live in the luxury of nature, not of human beings."

This shift isn't just about saving money; it’s about accessibility. Mumbai offers a higher variety of weekend treks like Sondai Fort, about 70 km away, or Devakund Waterfall, which is 2–3-hour drive away. Trekking enthusiasts from Bengaluru need to travel over 300 km to destinations like Kudemukh and Netravati Peak.

The government has proposed developing trails in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats; turtle trails along key nesting sites in the coastal areas of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala, and bird-watching trails along Pulikat lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Group vs solo costs

Joining a community travel group or a trekking company is not just for social butterflies, but a smart money move.

Vaishnavi Omprakash Jadhav, a 28-year-old freelance tour coordinator and homestay owner in Manali, breaks down the numbers: "Solo, on your own, may seem cheaper but when you travel in a group, small treks only cost you around 1,500. Even with camping, it might cost you around 3,000 to 4,000 max."

She emphasizes that traveling with a group brings the budget down, and larger groups can even negotiate discounts.

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High-altitude trails

While weekend treks are about quick resets, the Himalayan ‘high range’ treks are where the serious financial and physical planning kicks in. These are expeditions that require gear, permits and expert guidance.

A.K. Saicharan, a 33-year-old sales engineer from Bengaluru, is passionate about these high-stakes trails. His first trek was the Chadar Trek, a 65-km walk on a frozen river in Ladakh where temperatures drop to -40°C.

"It cost around 16,000 for the organizer," Saicharan recalled. "You need at least four or five layers of clothing. This is where your endurance is tested."

Saicharan also highlights a loyalty programme offered by groups like India Hikes that keeps the interest growing.

“If you complete a trek and get a certificate, you receive a lifetime free membership for that specific trek. If you want to do the same hike again across the same seasons, you don’t have to pay the organizer's charge. You only pay for food and extra accommodation," he explained.

Hidden costs

Even in the wilderness, cash is a non-negotiable item to pack. Saicharan points out that on trails like the Sandakphu Phalut hike in Darjeeling, you stay in tea houses rather than tents.

"You will have to carry additional cash in some cases like this," he warned.

Cash comes in handy during emergencies when one is unable to complete a trek due to health reasons, cramps or other issues. There are vehicles available on these routes, which cost about 2,000 per head to take you back to base camp, a cost that may not always be part of the initial package.

Tour guides and coordinators, said Jadhav, are prepared and trained to assist with first aid and support in case of minor incidents. She notes it's important to keep a close watch on health after the trek and ensure that injuries are taken care of.

Gear: Buy or rent?

One of the biggest financial traps for new trekkers is the hefty bill of professional gear, which can easily burn a hole in the pocket.

"A good shoe costs around 7,000, and a heavy-duty down jacket, along with necessary layers, can reach a price point up to or exceeding 20,000," said Paro. "If you’re just starting, it does not make sense to buy. Rent it out.”

However, for local monsoon treks, the barrier to entry is almost zero. Beginner-friendly trails can be covered with a pair of good shoes. A smart and sustainable approach would be to start with affordable basic equipment and upgrade to better quality and advanced products as one develops an interest.

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Moneyside of the trekking trail

Trekking is as much about financial discipline as it is about physical stamina. Vinit Iyer, co-founder of Prudeno Wealth, a financial advisory company, flags the need to keep an emergency fund ready. He called for roughly 10,000 to 15,000 for easy treks and 20,000 to 25,000 for riskier ones.

Iyer advises frequent trekkers to keep about 50,000 aside, especially when they take on high-range treks that might require airlifts in case of an emergency or when one is stranded or stuck due to intense climatic conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

“One is to have health insurance with an air ambulance cover in case of any unfortunate accident because these are very remote, inaccessible areas where an air ambulance is required for any immediate rescue,” he said.

Things to keep in mind include emergency rescue fees. When paying an organizer, Saicharan flags the importance of checking if the fee includes emergency rescues.

Physical preparation, along with financial readiness, is important as India Hikes and other groups often require trekkers to prove that they can cover 5 km in under 45 minutes.

"If you are doing a desk job, invest some time in fitness before moving to a hike," Paro advised. Physical unreadiness can lead to medical emergencies that are both dangerous and expensive.

One also needs to remember that due to network issues, digital payments may not always go through, especially in remote areas, and payments may need to be made in physical cash. It's always best to keep extra cash for some expanses – whether it is a 200 keychain or a 2,000 vehicle ride.

So as one sets out, it's important to prepare your body, plan your budget and remember to carry enough cash as wanderlust calls you to trails where the spirit and flesh are willing, but the Wi-Fi is weak.

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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