Mid cap fund turns 29 years old, SIP of ₹10,000 turns into ₹13 Cr . Updated: 20 Nov 2022, 07:03 PM IST
An open-ended equity fund dubbed Franklin India Prima Fund primarily invests in mid-cap firms. The fund has a 65% exposure to mid-cap stocks and is classified as a mid-cap fund. Since the fund was established on December 1, 1993, it has been around for 29 years. The fund has continuously declared a dividend each year for the past 20 years, and investors wishing to build long-term wealth, save for retirement, pay for education, or support a wedding can invest in this fund for at least five years. Let's examine the fund's SIP performance over the long run considering that it has provided a CAGR of 19.05% from inception.