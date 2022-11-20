An open-ended equity fund dubbed Franklin India Prima Fund primarily invests in mid-cap firms. The fund has a 65% exposure to mid-cap stocks and is classified as a mid-cap fund. Since the fund was established on December 1, 1993, it has been around for 29 years. The fund has continuously declared a dividend each year for the past 20 years, and investors wishing to build long-term wealth, save for retirement, pay for education, or support a wedding can invest in this fund for at least five years. Let's examine the fund's SIP performance over the long run considering that it has provided a CAGR of 19.05% from inception.

SIP Performance of Franklin India Prima Fund (As on October 31, 2022)

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.28 lakh considering the fund's 13.36% return over the last year. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your total investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹4.92 lakh over the past three years, during which time the fund has produced an annualised return of 21.39%. Due to the fund's annualised return of 15.56% during the previous five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have accelerated your total investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹8.85 lakh. In the last 7 years, the fund has generated an annualized return of 13.82%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have turned your total investment of ₹8.40 lakh into ₹13.74 lakh.

In the last 10 years, the fund has generated an annualized return of 15.59%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have turned your total investment of ₹12 lakh into ₹27.15 lakh. In the last 15 years, the fund has generated an annualized return of 16.57%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have turned your total investment of ₹18 lakh into ₹70.70 lakh. Since inception, the fund has generated an annualized return of 20.06%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have turned your total investment of ₹34.70 lakh into ₹13 Cr.

View Full Image SIP Performance of Franklin India Prima Fund (franklintempletonindia.com)

Key details of Franklin India Prima Fund

The fund is managed by R Janakiraman & Akhil Kalluri (effective February 7, 2022 ) Sandeep Manam (dedicated for making investments for Foreign Securities). Franklin India Prima Fund-Growth has ₹7752.89 Crores worth of assets under management (AUM) with a monthly average AUM of ₹7598.57 crores as of 30/09/2022 and the fund has a NAV of ₹1,515.41 as of November 18, 2022. The fund is benchmarked against the Nifty Midcap 150 index. The fund has a portfolio turnover ratio of 36.19%, a standard deviation of 7.04%, a beta ratio of 0.90 and a Sharpe ratio of 0.46.

The regular option holds an expense ratio of 1.88% while the direct option has an expense ratio of 1.09%. The fund holds the top 5 industry allocations of Banks, Consumer Durables, Retailing, Finance, and Healthcare Services. Federal Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Deepak Nitrite Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, are the fund’s top holdings. The fund has 96.93% exposure towards equity securities of which 16.4% are large-cap stocks, 68.14% are mid-cap stocks, and 12.39% are small-cap stocks.