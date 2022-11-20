Mid cap fund turns 29 years old, SIP of 10,000 turns into 13 Cr

SIP Performance of Franklin India Prima Fund (As on October 31, 2022)

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.28 lakh considering the fund's 13.36% return over the last year. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your total investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹4.92 lakh over the past three years, during which time the fund has produced an annualised return of 21.39%. Due to the fund's annualised return of 15.56% during the previous five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have accelerated your total investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹8.85 lakh. In the last 7 years, the fund has generated an annualized return of 13.82%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have turned your total investment of ₹8.40 lakh into ₹13.74 lakh.