Mid caps hit a new high in August 2026, while large caps remain below peaks: What investors should know

For investors tracking where the market is headed, August 2026 offered a mixed picture across market-cap segments.
While large caps struggled during the month, midcaps and smallcaps ended higher, showing that the broader market continues to behave differently from the benchmark indices.
In a post on X, Capitalmind Mutual Fund noted, “August was a mixed month. Large caps were down while midcap and small cap ended the month higher”.
It also noted, “Nifty 500 TRI is down just 1% for the year now, almost back to where it started”.
For investors, this suggests that the broader market has remained largely stagnant this year, even as individual market-cap segments have delivered very different returns.
August 2026 highlighted a clear divergence across market-cap segments. While largecaps struggled, midcaps and smallcaps delivered positive returns during the month.
“Smallcaps were up 2.6% while Midcaps rose 1.8%. Largecaps had other plans. Nifty 50 was down 1.1%, and Nifty 100 was down 0.9%,” the fund house mentioned.
The picture becomes more interesting when investors look beyond the one-month performance.
Over the past year, the Nifty 50 was down 0.4%, while the Nifty 100 delivered around 2%. This suggests that the broader large-cap segment held up better than the Nifty 50 alone. However, midcaps and smallcaps delivered much higher returns of 14.1% and 11.9%, respectively.
The long-term picture is even more striking. Over 10 years, both the Nifty 50 and Nifty 100 delivered around 12% annualised returns. However, midcaps generated about 17.5%, while smallcaps delivered 15.1% returns.
For a long-term investor, this highlights how the mid-cap segment has outpaced small caps and large caps over the period.
“Midcap made a new high this month. Small-cap is almost there, down just 0.67% from its peak. On the other hand, large caps are still far from their peaks. Nifty 50 is down 7.7%, and Nifty 100 is down 5.5% from their peaks,” according to the post.
The number of days since the respective peaks also shows how long some segments have taken to recover. The Nifty 50 and Nifty 100 have been 241 days below their peaks, while the Nifty 500 has been away from its peak for 704 days.
However, the small-cap index was just three days from its peak, while the mid-cap index had already made a new high.
For investors, the data is a reminder that the market is not moving as one uniform block. The benchmark large-cap indices may still be below their peaks even as midcaps have reached fresh highs.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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