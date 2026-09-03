Mid caps hit a new high in August 2026, while large caps remain below peaks: What investors should know

For investors tracking where the market is headed, August 2026 offered a mixed picture across market-cap segments.

While large caps struggled during the month, midcaps and smallcaps ended higher, showing that the broader market continues to behave differently from the benchmark indices.

In a post on X, Capitalmind Mutual Fund noted, “August was a mixed month. Large caps were down while midcap and small cap ended the month higher”.

It also noted, “Nifty 500 TRI is down just 1% for the year now, almost back to where it started”.

For investors, this suggests that the broader market has remained largely stagnant this year, even as individual market-cap segments have delivered very different returns.

How did each segment perform in August 2026? August 2026 highlighted a clear divergence across market-cap segments. While largecaps struggled, midcaps and smallcaps delivered positive returns during the month.

“Smallcaps were up 2.6% while Midcaps rose 1.8%. Largecaps had other plans. Nifty 50 was down 1.1%, and Nifty 100 was down 0.9%,” the fund house mentioned.

View full Image View full Image Source: Capitalmind Mutual Fund, Data as of 31 August 2026, TRI Values used

The picture becomes more interesting when investors look beyond the one-month performance.

Over the past year, the Nifty 50 was down 0.4%, while the Nifty 100 delivered around 2%. This suggests that the broader large-cap segment held up better than the Nifty 50 alone. However, midcaps and smallcaps delivered much higher returns of 14.1% and 11.9%, respectively.

The long-term picture is even more striking. Over 10 years, both the Nifty 50 and Nifty 100 delivered around 12% annualised returns. However, midcaps generated about 17.5%, while smallcaps delivered 15.1% returns.

For a long-term investor, this highlights how the mid-cap segment has outpaced small caps and large caps over the period.

Who touched the new peak? “Midcap made a new high this month. Small-cap is almost there, down just 0.67% from its peak. On the other hand, large caps are still far from their peaks. Nifty 50 is down 7.7%, and Nifty 100 is down 5.5% from their peaks,” according to the post.

View full Image View full Image Source: Capitalmind Mutual Fund, Data as on 31 August 2026, TRI Values used

The number of days since the respective peaks also shows how long some segments have taken to recover. The Nifty 50 and Nifty 100 have been 241 days below their peaks, while the Nifty 500 has been away from its peak for 704 days.

Nifty Midcap 150: At a new peak, with 0% drawdown and 0 days since its peak.

Nifty Smallcap 250: Just 0.67% below its peak, with 3 days since its peak.

Nifty 500: 2.45% below its peak, with 704 days since its peak.

Nifty 100: 5.45% below its peak, with 241 days since its peak.

Nifty 50: 7.71% below its peak, also with 241 days since its peak. However, the small-cap index was just three days from its peak, while the mid-cap index had already made a new high.

For investors, the data is a reminder that the market is not moving as one uniform block. The benchmark large-cap indices may still be below their peaks even as midcaps have reached fresh highs.