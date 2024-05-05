Mid or small-cap fund? This is how investors can have best of both with lower risk
While there is growing echoes and concern about individual allocation to mid and smallcaps, there is also enough interest to allocate money in these segments together due to return potential.
In last 12 months large-cap category has witnessed outflow of Rs. 615 crore whereas mid-cap category has witnessed inflow of Rs. 22,250 crore. Interestingly, large & mid-cap category together witnessed an inflow of Rs. 22,450 crore. This data highlights that there are a lot of investors who prefer the combination of largecaps and midcaps over large-cap category for various reasons. The existence of such combination allows fund to be flexible and control their risk framework and investors seem to like categories with such flexibility like Multi Cap, Flexi Cap etc.