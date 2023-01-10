Equity mutual funds recorded an inflow of over ₹7,300 crore in December driven by huge contributions from small-cap and mid-cap funds. On the other hand, the debt market recorded an outflow as liquid funds witnessed a heavy selloff. Overall, in the year 2022, the returns in the mutual funds market have been subdued to negative due to volatile markets. However, experts believe that the latest volatile market is a good opportunity for investing in mutual funds to hedge impressive returns in the next 3-5 years.

