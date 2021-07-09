‘Mid-cap segment is highly fertile for alpha generation’

We always seek to maintain a balanced portfolio to ensure that portfolio performance is driven by stock selection rather than non-stock-specific risk factors such as market timing, beta, sector or other such factor exposures. We do not make any top-down allocation decisions on sector weights or thematic exposures. The sectoral or factor weights are an outcome of our bottom-up stock selection process. In general, from a market cap perspective, while we invest across the spectrum, we find a greater number of opportunities in the mid-cap segment, which is highly fertile for an alpha generation due to greater inefficiencies that exist in this area. We believe these segments of the market are typically less well-researched and hence more inefficient, thereby providing strong alpha generation potential.