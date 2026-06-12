Mid-caps beat large-caps over 20 years; here's the hidden cost of outperformance

Mid-caps have been among the biggest wealth creators in Indian equities over the past two decades. According to an analysis by FundsIndia, the Nifty Midcap 150 delivered a 20-year CAGR of 15.6%, compared with 12.5% for the Nifty 50. The Nifty Smallcap 250 generated a CAGR of 13.1%.

For investors, the choice looks easy on paper. Mid-caps have outperformed large-caps by roughly 3 percentage points a year over the last two decades, a gap that, compounded over time, translates into significantly higher wealth creation. Small-caps, too, have comfortably beaten large-caps.

Yet return comparisons tell only part of the story. The other half, the part that rarely makes it into a fact sheet, is how often investors had to endure prolonged periods below previous market highs while earning those returns.

The drawdowns behind the returns To measure the downside experienced by investors, FundsIndia looked beyond returns and examined how often each market segment traded below its previous peak.

The analysis tracked the share of trading days when an index remained below the highest level it had previously reached. A drawdown of 20% means the index is trading at least 20% below its earlier peak, while a 30% drawdown indicates an even deeper decline.

The findings show that the Nifty Midcap 150 traded more than 20% below its previous peak on 28% of all trading days over the last 20 years. For the Nifty Smallcap 250, the figure was substantially higher at 46%.

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The gap widens further when deeper corrections are examined. Small-caps spent 36% of all trading days more than 30% below their previous highs.

The numbers put the return advantage of smaller companies in context. While mid-caps and small-caps ultimately outperformed large-caps over the last two decades, they spent a significant share of that period recovering from earlier declines.

What do the numbers reveal? Percentages can sometimes understate the scale of the phenomenon.

A 20-year period covers roughly 5,000 trading sessions. Based on the data, mid-caps spent the equivalent of more than five years trading at least 20% below their previous peaks.

For small-caps, that figure rises to nearly nine years.

More strikingly, small-caps spent the equivalent of more than seven years trading over 30% below earlier highs.

Viewed this way, the drawdown statistics provide important context to the return numbers. While mid-caps and small-caps generated higher long-term returns, investors also spent substantial periods waiting for previous highs to be regained.

The trade-off behind higher returns One of the more notable observations in the data is that the gap in returns was considerably smaller than the gap in drawdown experience.

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Mid-caps outperformed large-caps by 3.1 percentage points annually over the last two decades. However, the difference in time spent below previous peaks was far more pronounced.

This helps explain why return numbers and investor experience can often tell different stories. CAGR captures the final outcome, while drawdown data captures how frequently portfolios remained below earlier highs during the journey.