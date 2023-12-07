Mid-term equity markets: 3 experts analyse its outlook and opportunities
The medium-term outlook for equity markets is not positive due to various domestic and global factors. However, there are opportunities for savvy investors to tidy up their finances and take advantage of market corrections.
The outlook for the equity markets in the medium term does not present a very rosy picture. A multiplicity of factors, both domestic and global, are weighing against the equities universe.
