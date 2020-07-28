Millennials look at other money goals as weddings shrink in size

For parents who’ve not yet saved for retirement, the savings from wedding funds could be the last window of opportunity. “Parents should not be emotional about giving away all the money to children, as they have their whole life ahead of them. As parents, you don’t have that luxury. Even banks don’t lend to senior citizens very easily. You should invest the wedding surplus well and look at living a hassle-free retired life," said Melvin Joseph, founder, Finvin Financial Planners, and a Sebi-registered financial adviser.