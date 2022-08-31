Millennials should consider these things before buying health insurance policy

Hi Atul, Since you turned 60 after 31st March 2022, you will be entitled to a deduction of only 25,000 under section 80D. However, please note that from the next financial year, you will be eligible to get the deduction of Rs. 50,000 under the same section. In a fiscal year, the deduction allowed under Section 80D is ₹25,000. The maximum deduction allowed for senior citizens is ₹50,000. Individuals can claim a deduction of up to ₹25,000 for insurance on themselves, their spouses, and their dependent children.