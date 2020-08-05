Millennials top buyers of Corona Kavach policy as covid-19 cases spike

“Corona Kavach has seen a positive uptake from customers, especially among individuals up to 45 years. We have witnessed higher inquiries for sum insured falling between ₹2-5 lakh, considering treatment expenses for covid-19. Policy period of six and a half months and nine and a half months have witnessed a higher demand in the market. We have seen major uptake from the western part of the country with contribution from Maharashtra and Gujarat, followed by the south and east," said Gurdeep Singh Batra, head-retail underwriting, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.