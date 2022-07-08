Millennials were optimistic about their financial future—but now, not so much
Many of us haven’t faced the prospects of a prolonged market slump, combined with inflation and recession
This is a nerve-racking time for me and my friends.
As I’ve written before, many of my millennial peers did pretty well during the pandemic (so well, in fact, that I felt some guilt about it). We kept our jobs and saved more money, because we had fewer opportunities to spend. Many of my friends also took the opportunity to rethink their lives—changing jobs, getting married, moving to new places—in search of greater fulfillment.
That rosy picture has suddenly changed.
After being lucky enough to ride the longest bull market in U.S. stock-market history, my cohort is now facing the first prolonged market slump to hit our entire generation as adults. On top of that, surging inflation is diminishing our spending power and general quality of life. And talk of a recession is adding to our fears and eroding the confidence we had in our ability to retire comfortably.
After a couple months of treating my 401(k) balance like a plague, I recently decided to rip the Band-Aid off and take a peek. Yes, I winced. But truthfully, it wasn’t until I foolishly googled, “How much should you have in your 401(k) by 36?" that I felt the sting of the moment, with a sense of both frustration and futility washing over me. According to many estimates, I wasn’t close to where I should be—just when it feels like the good times are over.
‘Get it together’
As a young professional, I thought I had handled my finances relatively well. I had allocated a considerable amount of my paycheck to my employers’ retirement plans and taken advantage of my employer’s contribution match. I had opened interest-bearing savings accounts and hired a financial planner. This was especially important to me, after watching some of my family members struggle with saving enough for retirement. The specter of a possible future in which I become part of the 83% of Black Americans who lack sufficient retirement assets wasn’t only looming over me, but was tapping me on the shoulder and whispering, “Get it together."
On top of that, the anxiety about retirement comes at a time when so many of us, having beefed up our savings during lockdown and motivated by the existential dread of the pandemic, thought we had been afforded the luxury of taking some inspired risks. Personally, I had been growing increasingly exhausted and annoyed by New York City, and found myself seriously considering, as Beyoncé proclaims in her summer 2020 track “Black Parade," “goin’ back to the South, where my roots ain’t watered down." Would the market slump, along with inflation and my apparent lack of appropriate long-term savings, throw a wrench in my deliberations?
In other words, a year ago, many of us were feeling secure enough to rethink our lives. Now, some of us wonder, is it time to rethink our rethink?
One friend who had left her corporate job—and additional employer contributions to her 401(k)—to work for a nonprofit said she was “TERRIFIED" (her capital letters) when I texted her, asking how she was feeling about her retirement savings. Similar to me, she had also moved during the pandemic, taking on more rent to live by herself and increasing her housing expenses by more than $500 per month.
“I don’t think I’ll feel better about it until and if I’m able to get a higher-paying job, and then my plan is to save like crazy," she says. “But I have no idea when that’s going to happen. It’s pretty scary honestly. And knowing that this will be the second major recession I’ve had to live through as an adult makes me feel a little like it’s pointless."Another friend who had sought long-term security in homeownership said he felt dejected by “through the freaking roof" housing costs, having been outbid four times in his effort to buy a home.
And some of us, like a friend who works in academia, felt a double burden: Our lagging retirement savings might impede our ability to care for our parents in the future as well. “My mother wants to retire, but she can’t right now, which is already concerning," he told me. “And there’s a bit of guilt that I’m not really in a position to help out at this point."
No paralysis
All of this threatens to put me and my friends in a difficult place: The pandemic had frozen everything for a while, and now it felt like the bear market and threat of a recession were freezing things once again.
However, I also know paralysis isn’t the answer, and I refuse to put my life on hold a second time. After speaking to some professionals focused on building retirement savings, I learned there are things that people in my situation—determined to keep moving forward financially but not quite sure how—can do to gird ourselves mentally and monetarily for this moment.
Nicole Cope, senior director of wealth advisers at Ally Financial, encourages savers to think of volatility as a feature, not a bug. That is, if we want to invest in the stock market, it’s just something we have to accept. Many younger investors may be fully taking this in for the first time.
She also suggests we look into other kinds of securities, such as real-estate investment trusts, and focus on bolstering our emergency savings.
In another piece of advice that was a bit hard to swallow, Ms. Cope advised younger retirement savers to contribute more to our 401(k)s during the current slump, effectively buying stock for retirement at what she called a “hyperbolic discount." And of course, advisers offer such timeless advice as following a budget and automating investing and saving practices to keep our sights on the long term without being distracted by short-term fears. Apparently, “set it and forget it" has never been more important.
Admittedly, some of these tips feel more like salves than solutions to my anxiety. But that’s only natural: I can’t eliminate uncertainty in my life, but I can reduce it and learn to live with what remains. If I want to weather the financial storm, I need to act now to create the necessary shelter. It’s a lot more effective than covering my eyes, doing nothing, and hoping that the storm won’t touch me.