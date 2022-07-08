Millennials were optimistic about their financial future—but now, not so much

On top of that, the anxiety about retirement comes at a time when so many of us, having beefed up our savings during lockdown and motivated by the existential dread of the pandemic, thought we had been afforded the luxury of taking some inspired risks. Personally, I had been growing increasingly exhausted and annoyed by New York City, and found myself seriously considering, as Beyoncé proclaims in her summer 2020 track “Black Parade," “goin’ back to the South, where my roots ain’t watered down." Would the market slump, along with inflation and my apparent lack of appropriate long-term savings, throw a wrench in my deliberations?

