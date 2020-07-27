Mindspace REIT opens for subscription; should you invest?

The initial public offer (IPO) of Mindspace Business Parks REIT opened to investors on Monday and will run till 29 July. But should you invest in a REIT IPO now?

What is a REIT?

A real estate investment trust (REIT) invests in commercial real estate. Investors make money from the possible appreciation of the real estate and distribution of a REIT’s cash flows such as dividends and interest.

A REIT is required to invest 80% of its corpus in completed and revenue generating projects and distribute 90% of its cash flows to investors. Embassy Office Parks, the only other REIT in India, has delivered a return of 27.4% over its issue price of ₹300 per unit since listing in March 2019.

Mindspace REIT

The IPO: The total issue size of Mindspace REIT is ₹4,500 crore, including a fresh issue of ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale of ₹3,000 crore, by existing investors. The IPO has a price band of ₹274-275 per unit and a minimum investment limit of 200 units. K Raheja Group companies are the sponsors and managers of the REIT.

The portfolio: Mindspace Business Parks REIT owns an office portfolio across Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. According to the REIT prospectus, the portfolio has a total leasable area of 29.5 million sq.ft, of which 23 million sq.ft has been constructed.

It is well-diversified across 172 tenants, with no single tenant contributing more than 7.7% of its gross contracted rentals. It also has committed occupancy of 92% as on 31 March 2020. Average collections for March, April and May were reasonably high at 97.5%. According to an Angel Broking report, the current dividend yield of Mindspace Business Parks REIT works out to 3.5%.

Taxation

Capital gains in REITs held for less than 36 months are taxed at 15%, while gains held for longer periods are taxed at 10%. Dividends from REITs are tax-free in the hands of investors if the REIT special purpose vehicle (SPV) does not opt for the concessional 22% corporate tax rate on its income. Mindspace REIT's prospectus clarified that it has not opted for the 22% rate.

However, interest and rent that investors get from the REIT are taxed in the investor’s hands at the slab rate. According to Angel Broking, 92% of Mindspace REIT’s income will be distributed in the form of dividends and 8% as interest.

“Given the current uncertainties due to covid-19, the listing gains may be limited. We believe that in the long run, Mindspace REIT will offer similar or better post-tax yields compared with the fixed income. Steady and growing dividend stream along with the capital appreciation of underlying asset makes it an attractive investment opportunity in the long run," Yash Gupta, research analyst at Angel Broking said in his report.

Shobhit Agarwal, MD and CEO of ANAROCK Capital concurred. “K Raheja group has an excellent track record with presence across geographies. Mindspace REIT is a high-quality office portfolio with good tenants across various assets having almost cent per cent occupancy levels," he said.

However, some experts see it more as an income-generating asset than a growth one, and do not find the taxation of REITs attractive.

Anand K Rathi, founder, Augment Capital Advisors, took a more conservative view. “I would only recommend this REIT to HNI investors above 50 years of age who want regular income. Mindspace is more diversified than Embassy REIT, and that goes in its favour. However, the taxation of REITs is not advantageous. The key risks remain renegotiation of existing contracts at lower rates and slowdown in demand due to work from home culture," he said.

