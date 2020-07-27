Mindspace REIT opens for subscription; should you invest?

Capital gains in REITs held for less than 36 months are taxed at 15%, while gains held for longer periods are taxed at 10%. Dividends from REITs are tax-free in the hands of investors if the REIT special purpose vehicle (SPV) does not opt for the concessional 22% corporate tax rate on its income. Mindspace REIT's prospectus clarified that it has not opted for the 22% rate.