Mini retirement is the new sabbatical—should you take one?
As burnout rises and careers get longer, Indians are rethinking the traditional work arc—with planned breaks that offer rest, reflection, and a reset.
We’ve all heard of retirement—that long-anticipated moment when you finally hang up your boots. In recent times, the concept of a sabbatical has gained ground. Women have taken sabbaticals to care for newborns, while men and women looking to test the waters as entrepreneurs have done the same. A mini retirement is slightly different.