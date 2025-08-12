Minimum monthly balance rule in private banks: How much to maintain in HDFC, ICICI, Axis and other savings accounts

After ICICI Bank increased the minimum average monthly balance (AMB) requirements for savings accounts steeply from August 1, there is a renewed focus on the fee banks charge for not maintaining the required amount in these accounts.

The move comes close on the heels of leading public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Bank, Canara Bank, and Punjab National Bank, announcing that they will not charge customers for not maintaining a minimum balance in their savings accounts.

While private sector banks have not been as generous as their public sector peers, some of them do offer ‘zero balance’ savings accounts. Here is a primer on minimum AMB requirements, fee charged by private banks for non-compliance, and ‘zero balance’ savings accounts offered by them.

HDFC Bank It is mandatory to maintain a minimum AMB of ₹10000 or fixed deposit (FD) of ₹1 lakh for a minimum of 1 year 1 day (with effect (w.e.f.) from July 1, 2022) for savings accounts in urban branches, average monthly balance of ₹5000 or fixed deposit of ₹50000 for a minimum of 1 year 1 day (w.e.f. July 1, 2022) for semi-urban branches, and an average quarterly balance of ₹2500 or a fixed deposit of ₹25000 for a minimum tenure of 1 year 1 day (w.e.f. July 1, 2022) for rural branches.

Non-maintenance charges 6% of the shortfall from the average balance requirement or ₹600, whichever is lower, for all savings accounts except Pragati and GIGA.

Product AMB requirement Non-maintenance charges Pragati Savings Account Semi-urban/ Rural ₹2500 Metro/Urban as applicable 6% of the shortfall from the average balance requirement or ₹ 150, whichever is lower GIGA Savings Account Metro/Urban: ₹10000 Semi-urban/Rural: ₹5000 6% of the shortfall from the average balance requirement or ₹600, whichever is lower (Metro/Urban) ₹300 whichever is lower for (Semi-urban/Rural)

ICICI Bank Customers should maintain a minimum AMB of ₹50000 in metro and urban cities, ₹25000 in semi-urban areas, and ₹10000 in rural areas.

Non-maintenance charges 6% of the shortfall in the required MAB or ₹ 500, whichever is lower. Non-maintenance charges will be waived off if the customer meets the enrolled program criteria*# Exclusions and Waivers In the case of ‘Family Banking’, the customer must collectively maintain 1.5 times the program eligibility criteria. If the family banking threshold criteria are not met, the non-maintenance charges will be applicable to family members who do not maintain an individual MAB. *Program Criteria are mentioned below. #Nil charges for pensioners.

The charges will be waived off if the customer meets the enrolled program criteria under the ‘Select’ programme. This will require deposits and a balance of ₹2 lakh or deposits, balance, mutual funds AUM (Assets Under Management), demat account of ₹25 lakh.

Axis Bank Average Balance Required (Metro): Not Applicable (NA)

Not Applicable (NA) Non-maintenance of average balance charges (Metro): NA

NA Average Balance Required (Urban): NA

NA Non-maintenance of average balance charges (Urban): NA

NA Average Balance Required (Semi Urban): Average monthly balance of ₹ 10000 (Semi-urban/Rural) or FD of at least ₹ 50000 for a tenure of 12 months or more

Average monthly balance of 10000 (Semi-urban/Rural) or FD of at least 50000 for a tenure of 12 months or more Average Balance Required (Rural): Average monthly balance of ₹ 10000 (Semi-urban/Rural) or FD of at least ₹ 50000 for a tenure of 12 months or more

Non-maintenance of average balance charges (Semi-urban) ₹ 6 per ₹ 100 of the shortfall from AMB requirement or ₹ 300 whichever is lower Non-maintenance of average balance charges (Rural) ₹ 6 per ₹ 100 of the shortfall from AMB requirement or ₹ 150 whichever is lower

Kotak Mahindra Bank There is no minimum balance requirement for Kotak’s 811 ‘Zero Balance Savings Account’

Kotak Savings Accounts: Minimum average monthly balance of ₹2000- ₹100000

Non-maintenance fee

Account Type Fee Kotak Classic Savings Account 6% of the shortfall in required AMB per month. Maximum up to ₹500 Kotak Pro Saving Account 6% of the shortfall in required AMB per month. Maximum up to ₹600 Kotak Edge Saving Account 6% of the shortfall in required AMB per month. Maximum up to ₹600 Kotak Nova Saving Account 6% of the shortfall in required AMB per month. Maximum up to ₹ 250 Kotak Sanman Savings Account 6% of the shortfall in required AMB per month. Maximum up to ₹ 100 Kotak Platina Saving Account 6% of the shortfall in required AMB per month. Maximum up to ₹ 600

IndusInd Bank There is no minimum balance requirement for the ‘IndusInd Delite’ savings account. But you have to pay a small amount as a debit card fee and fund your zero-balance bank account with an initial funding amount.

The minimum AMB for other savings accounts varies from ₹1500 to ₹50000, depending on the location of the branch.

Account type Non-maintenance charges IndusInd Bank normal savings accounts Varies from 6% to 10% of the shortfall. This is subject to a minimum of ₹150 and a maximum of ₹900

IDFC FIRST Bank The average monthly balance requirement is ‘Nil’ for ‘Diamond Private Savings Account’.

Account Type Non-maintenance charges Savings account variants with a ₹25000 minimum AMB Savings account variants with a ₹10000 minimum AMB 6% of the AMB shortfall or ₹500, whichever is lower 6% of the AMB shortfall or ₹500, whichever is lower

Yes Bank Savings Account PRO Max: Minimum AMB of ₹ 50000

Minimum AMB of 50000 Savings Account Pro Plus/ Yes Essence SA YES Respect SA: Minimum AMB of ₹ 25000

Minimum AMB of 25000 Savings Account PRO : Minimum AMB of ₹ 10000

: Minimum AMB of 10000 Savings Value/ Kisan SA: Minimum AMB of ₹ 5000

Minimum AMB of 5000 My First YES: Minimum AMB of ₹ 2500 Non-maintenance charges

If the balance maintained is greater than 50% of the requirement 5% of the balance shortfall is levied. If the balance is less than 50% of the requirement 10% of the balance shortfall is charged Maximum charge ₹ 1000 for PRO Max, ₹ 750 for Savings Account Pro Plus/ Yes Essence SA YES Respect SA, ₹ 750 Savings Account PRO. ₹ 500 for Savings Value / Kisan SA and ₹ 250 for My First YES.

