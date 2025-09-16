Minimum payment isn’t risk-free: 5 credit card realities you should know

If you have a credit card, it is important to manage it efficiently. A credit card is, basically, a debt instrument. It is a payment card issued by a financial institution, allowing users to borrow funds to purchase goods or services. This borrowed sum is repaid later on either in full or over time with interest.

The goal of all credit card users should be to always clear their pending credit card bills in full. Paying the minimum amount due on your credit card statement should only be considered when finances are tight. Paying the minimum amount comes with complications such as the debt snowball effect, damage to credit scores if not paid in time, prolonged repayment period, possibility of penalties, and reduction in future financial opportunities.

Here are five key factors to consider when paying only the minimum amount due on your credit card bills.

1. Avoid late payment fees It is important to note that the minimum amount due is the smallest sum you must pay by the due date to avoid late fees. This payment is extremely important and keeps the credit card holder's credit score intact. Missing this payment can result in serious penalties and increased financial complications.

Leading banking institutions and financial advisors suggest that credit card holders must be very particular about repaying the minimum amounts due on their credit cards. All payments must be made within the stipulated time. Such a repayment will help keep your account in good shape and ensure that your credit score remains unblemished.

2. Interest on the remaining balance Paying only the minimum due amount means the remaining balance accrues interest. This interest often comes with higher rates, which increases the overall debt burden. If not managed properly, this can easily snowball into massive debt and create financial complications for the credit card holder later.

According to RBI norms, credit card interest generally ranges between 24% and 40% annually. Still, for complete details in your individual case, refer to the official website of your respective credit card issuing bank and discuss the intricacies involved with the designated customer support team. Before proceeding, you should be aware of the minimum due rules and regulations. This decision should not be taken casually, but after proper discussion with professionals.

3. Impact on credit score A credit score is a three-digit number that acts as an individual's financial report card. The higher the credit score, the better the chances of loan and credit card approval. That is why consistently making minimum payments ensures you avoid negative marks, and your score stays healthy.

Remember that late or missed payments can result in serious credit score drops, impacting future borrowing capacity. A solid credit history can only be formed with on-time repayments of borrowed funds within the stipulated time.

Therefore, making minimum due payments will not directly influence your credit score. Still, it can have a negative influence if the payment is not managed responsibly or if due dates are missed.

4. Increased repayment tenure When you pay only the minimum amount, it prolongs your total debt repayment time. The tenure can be increased by months or years, depending on the case, and holistically results in an increase in the total interest paid.

Such a situation can create an invisible debt cycle, i.e., a trap for the borrower. That is why proper repayment must be planned in advance, and one should never use credit cards for leisurely or unnecessary expenses. You should only avail yourself of those services or goods that are essential and indispensable, and not those that are a luxury.

5. Minimum due payment calculation The minimum amount is generally around 5% of the total outstanding balance, along with any fees or EMI instalments. Some financial institutions, such as SBI Cards post July 2025, have updated their terms and conditions.

Factors such as applicable GST, EMI amounts, fees, and finance charges must also be considered before calculating the minimum due. If you have doubts, consider reaching out to the designated customer service team to get a clear picture of the total amount payable if you want to repay only the minimum amount due. Open two-way communication is the best way to go when dealing with credit instruments.

In conclusion, paying the minimum amount due definitely helps credit card holders avoid immediate penalties. Still, it can result in high interest costs, prolonged repayment tenures, and the possibility of debt accumulation. That is why, to keep your financial health in order, always aim to pay in full first and consider the minimum pay option only in rare cases.

