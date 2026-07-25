Minimum pension scheme for all? Government clarifies there is no such proposal

The Centre has clarified that it is not considering a universal minimum pension scheme for all citizens. According to an ET Online report, the government instead highlighted existing social security provisions under the Code on Social Security, 2020.

Kirti Jha
Updated25 Jul 2026, 09:56 AM IST
While demands for a universal minimum pension have been raised from time to time, particularly for elderly and economically vulnerable citizens, the government did not indicate that such a proposal is under active consideration. (This is an AI-generated image.)
While demands for a universal minimum pension have been raised from time to time, particularly for elderly and economically vulnerable citizens, the government did not indicate that such a proposal is under active consideration. (This is an AI-generated image.)

The government has no proposal to introduce a minimum pension scheme for all citizens, ET Online reported, citing a written reply by the Ministry of Labour and Employment in the Rajya Sabha.

According to the report, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje told the Rajya Sabha that there is no proposal to launch a "minimum pension scheme for all" to provide financial support to elderly citizens, including aged and destitute women. The clarification came in response to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP R. Girirajan.

Instead, the government highlighted the provisions of the Code on Social Security, 2020, which aims to extend social security benefits to workers in the unorganised sector, including gig and platform workers.

Social Security Code provides for welfare fund

As per the ET report, the government said the Code on Social Security, 2020, provides for the creation of a Social Security Fund to finance welfare schemes for eligible workers. Section 113 of the Code also provides for the registration of unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers, enabling them to be brought under the social security framework.

Also Read | EPS 2026 rules: What happens if you leave your job before completing 10 years?

While demands for a universal minimum pension have been raised from time to time, particularly for elderly and economically vulnerable citizens, the government did not indicate that such a proposal is under active consideration. Instead, it reiterated its focus on expanding social security coverage through the existing legislative framework.

The minister also explained how the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 2026, operates. According to the report, EPS is a pooled pension fund that receives contributions from employers and the Central government. Pension benefits are paid out when members or their eligible family members qualify under the scheme.

No deadline to claim EPS benefits

The government also clarified that there is no deadline for filing claims under the Employees' Pension Scheme. According to the report, eligible members can submit claims whenever they become due, and pension or withdrawal benefits are released along with applicable arrears after the claims are processed.

Also Read | Have unclaimed insurance and EPF amounts? Check where to make claims online

The parliamentary reply also disclosed that 9,330.56 crore was lying in inoperative Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts as of March 31, 2026. According to the report, these balances relate to inactive accounts covered under the EPF Scheme.

The clarification comes at a time when the government is implementing the new Employees' Pension Scheme, 2026, and continuing efforts to expand social security coverage for workers through the Code on Social Security, 2020, while ruling out any immediate move towards a universal minimum pension scheme.

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