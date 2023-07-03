How to get 5% TCS for remittances beyond ₹7 lakh1 min read 03 Jul 2023, 11:00 PM IST
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued some important guidelines on the implementation of changes relating to TCS under the LRS and for overseas tour packages.
The ministry of finance on 28 June deferred the applicability of increased TCS, or tax collected at source, rate of 20% on overseas tour packages and remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) (other than foreign education and medical treatment abroad) for a further period of three months, from 1 July to 1 October. The government has also postponed its proposal to bring international credit card overseas spends in the TCS net till further notice. This will give banks and credit card networks adequate time to upgrade their IT infrastructure and track aggregate remittances of users.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×