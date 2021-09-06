Minor child’s income is added to parent’s

To address your doubt regarding five-day work week, if an employee is not in continuous service for any period of one year or six months, he/she shall be deemed to be in continuous service under the employer for the said period of one year or six months only if he/she during the period of twelve calendar months or six calendar months, preceding the date with reference to which calculation is to be made, has actually worked under the employer for not less than 190 days and 95 days, respectively (as it was a five-day working week for your company).

