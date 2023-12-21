Money
Mint 20 mutual fund schemes to invest in
Summary
- We have hand-picked 20 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risks, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative returns. We have restricted the choice to 10 categories out of the total 37 and given you at least two options to pick from each.
