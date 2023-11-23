Hello User
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Mint 20 mutual fund schemes to invest in

We have hand-picked 20 mutual funds for your portfolio. (iStockphoto)

We have hand-picked 20 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risks, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative returns. We have restricted the choice to 10 categories out of the total 37 and given you at least two options to pick from each.

Graphics: Mint

