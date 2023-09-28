Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Mint 20 mutual funds to invest in

Mint 20 mutual funds to invest in

Livemint

  • We have at least two options for you to pick from each of 10 categories

Mutual funds for you to invest in

We have hand-picked 20 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risk, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative research. We have restricted the choice universe to 10 categories out of the total 37 and given you at least two options to pick from each.

(Graphic: Mint)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 11:46 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.