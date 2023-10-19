Mint 20 mutual funds to invest in
- We have at least two options for you to pick from each of 10 categories
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
We have hand-picked 20 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risks, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative returns. We have restricted the choice to 10 categories out of the total 37 and given you at least two options to pick from each.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!