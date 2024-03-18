Mint and GoalTeller launch coffee table book — '20 Personal Finance Strategies’
The book is a collection of Mint’s popular daily personal finance infographics. It covers tips to make your money go further.
Personal finance has always been complicated for the common man to navigate. From understanding tax deductions to choosing investment options, investors across age groups experience difficulty grasping such concepts and how to use them to their advantage. Advice from questionable sources adds to the chaos, creating a demand for proper financial guidance and practical strategies for individuals seeking financial stability.