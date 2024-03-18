Mint and GoalTeller launch coffee table book — '20 Personal Finance Strategies’

The book is a collection of Mint’s popular daily personal finance infographics. It covers tips to make your money go further.

Personal finance has always been complicated for the common man to navigate. From understanding tax deductions to choosing investment options, investors across age groups experience difficulty grasping such concepts and how to use them to their advantage. Advice from questionable sources adds to the chaos, creating a demand for proper financial guidance and practical strategies for individuals seeking financial stability.

Recognising the need for credible guidance in the realm of personal finance, Mint last week launched its coffee table book (CTB), 20 Personal Finance Strategies: Make Your Money Go Further. The CTB, also available as an eBook, has 20 practical strategies from some of Mint’s top daily infographics on personal finance that readers can deploy to earn higher returns, reduce expenses, or save tax. It also features columns by some of the biggest names in the financial world, alongside details on how some fund managers park their own funds.

"This book equips the reader for a more sophisticated understanding of personal finance than what is commonly known about stock markets or savings concepts," said Neil Borate, Deputy Editor, Mint.

Neil Borate, Dy Editor, Mint and Pankaj Fitkariwala, Co-Founder, GoalTeller.

Everyone can now download a free copy of the eBook! This book is sponsored by GoalTeller, a SEBI-registered Investment Adviser.

Most people tend to structure their financial portfolios based on advice and trends touted by unreliable sources. Such advice lacks proper research and can lead to short-term success in the financial market and higher risks of loss. Leveraging Mint and GoalTeller’s combined financial expertise, the CTB aims to enlighten readers about important strategies that are backed by genuine research to help them enjoy sustained financial success.

"Individuals are ignoring fundamental investment principles and getting caught onto short-term trends, utterly disregarding fundamentals and hence risking their hard-earned capital," said Vivek Banka, Co-Founder of GoalTeller. "This book helps investors understand a varied range of topics, from Hindu Undivided Family (HUFs), kids investments, loans, staggering versus lump sum, and some very cool Guru Portfolios, essentially a must-have for every investor."

20 Personal Finance Strategies: Make Your Money Go Further highlights details about various tax laws and provisions that most investors are not aware of. For example, most investors do not know that the Income Tax Act, 1961, enables individuals to reinvest their long-term gains from stocks and equity mutual funds into residential property. This offers investors an opportunity to save taxes on those gains.

To make such concepts easier for readers to understand, the CTB features a compilation of the popular Mint Money infographics. These infographics have been curated by Mint’s editorial team and provide insights on a variety of subjects, such as the National Pension Scheme (NPS), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and so on. “It puts together some of our best stories and infographics in one place, for the first time ever," said Borate.

Alongside tax strategies, the CTB provides personal finance tips to readers, such as how credit card optimisation can make spending more fruitful. "This is one of the first coffee table books that offers valuable personal financial insights that are practically relevant for investors of all age groups," said Pankaj Fitkariwala, Co-Founder of GoalTeller. "It provides overall insights into one's financial health aspects rather than just focusing on returns on investments. It focuses on fundamental aspects — returns on investment, safeguarding capital, and security for near and dear ones."

The CTB also provides columns and personal investment approaches of fund managers, known as Guru Portfolios and Guru Speak columns. In the Guru Speak columns, some of India’s eminent financial minds, such as Rajeev Thakkar and Mahavir Chopra, dispense valuable insights and strategies to navigate India's dynamic financial landscape.

The Guru Portfolios outline the investment strategies of some of India’s top fund managers. Financial experts, such as Radhika Gupta and Porinju Veliyath, give readers a glimpse into how certain investment options, such as kids' investments and small-cap funds, can be profitable if managed properly.

Along with the book's launch, Mint and GoalTeller hosted an exclusive fireside chat, offering attendees a firsthand glimpse into the CTB's enriching contents. The event featured an insightful discussion and an illuminating Q&A session with the speakers.

In a world characterised by ever-shifting financial paradigms, the demand for reliable, actionable financial guidance has never been more pressing. With 20 Personal Finance Strategies: Make Your Money Go Further, Mint and GoalTeller have delivered not just a book but a beacon of empowerment—a tool to navigate the complexities of personal finance and sculpt a brighter financial future for you and your loved ones.

